Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,140 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Arete upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

