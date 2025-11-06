What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for CHTR Q1 Earnings?

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $38.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $10.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,231,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $1,145,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

