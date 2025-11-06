World Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 33,563 Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 463.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

