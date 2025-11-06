World Investment Advisors Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,787.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.