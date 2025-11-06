World Investment Advisors Sells 4,780 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $491,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30,636.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $939,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,270. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,000. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

