World Investment Advisors Takes $190,000 Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 24.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 4.5%

QBTS opened at $31.09 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QBTS shares. Zacks Research lowered D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Get Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

Insider Activity

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,372,080.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,801,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,331.10. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 207,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.