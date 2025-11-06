World Investment Advisors Takes $203,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of BJAN opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

