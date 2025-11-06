World Investment Advisors Takes $204,000 Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,594,000 after buying an additional 4,228,729 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 32.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cognex by 126.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cognex by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $276.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,190. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

