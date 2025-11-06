World Investment Advisors Takes $216,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $126.40.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
