Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 50,186 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,186 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 338,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.19 million, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.08. CION Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). CION Investment had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CION. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

