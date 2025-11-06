Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 50,186 Shares of CION Investment Corporation $CION

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,186 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 338,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CION opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.19 million, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.08. CION Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CION. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.