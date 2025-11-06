Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Insperity by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Insperity by 1,095.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.52. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,247,491.98. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.