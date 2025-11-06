Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,072 Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Rollins by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,592 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,547,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.82.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

