Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $113.52.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

