Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $642,000 Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 136.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,188 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $16,192,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 4.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,163,738 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRIP

TripAdvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.