Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,140 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Xencor were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 144.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 159.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 51.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 558,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 181,698 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xencor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Xencor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.96. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.