Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $673,000 in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2,241.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 73.0% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

