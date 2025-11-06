Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $771,000 in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,052 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $241,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,930.87. This represents a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AROC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

