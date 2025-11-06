Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 8,400 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 207.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 28.27%.Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.