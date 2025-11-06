Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,147 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 377.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

