Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 51,158 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,158 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $97,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 344.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 385.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Leggett & Platt Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
