Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 51,158 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,158 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $97,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 344.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 385.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Featured Stories

