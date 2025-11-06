Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $612,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

