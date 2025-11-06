Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $111.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.6316.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 15.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $85.84 and a one year high of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.