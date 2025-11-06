Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,130,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,564,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,214,305,000 after acquiring an additional 446,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

