ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,163.68. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $77,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,984.31. The trade was a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $124,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.