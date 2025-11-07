21,905 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of VB stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.