23,990 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,990 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,167 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.