280,870 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,311,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after buying an additional 1,443,440 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 30.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 23.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,019 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 64.6% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $61,546,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.22. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.67.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

