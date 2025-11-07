3,450 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of SLF opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

