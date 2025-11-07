50,117 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

