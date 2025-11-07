6,087 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,866.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $762.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.