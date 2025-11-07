Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 189,896 shares of company stock worth $44,892,175 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $285.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $291.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

