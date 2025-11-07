Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,892 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $44,892,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Melius Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $284.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

