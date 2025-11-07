Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.89.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

