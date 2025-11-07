Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.89. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

