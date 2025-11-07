Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $351,943,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after buying an additional 487,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $232.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

