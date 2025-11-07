Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

