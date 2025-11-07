Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,293 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,641,000 after buying an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after acquiring an additional 333,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

