Andra AP fonden Acquires 127,079 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 1,185.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,079 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Reddit were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 21,703.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,021,000 after buying an additional 1,056,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after buying an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 944,847 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reddit by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,099,000 after buying an additional 883,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,126 shares of company stock valued at $94,369,614. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

