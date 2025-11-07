Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Andra AP fonden raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $355.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.87. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $385.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,065,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,534,020. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

