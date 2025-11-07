Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $217.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.33 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

