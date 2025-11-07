Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 500.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Twilio by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 53,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

