Andra AP fonden Has $10.02 Million Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

