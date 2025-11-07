Andra AP fonden Has $10.25 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,207.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:CSL opened at $315.42 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $472.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

View Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.