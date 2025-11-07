Andra AP fonden Has $14.10 Million Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,033,000 after buying an additional 594,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 541,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.2%

PNR stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

