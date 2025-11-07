Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 426.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 361.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,093 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11,714.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,048 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,960,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,537,000 after purchasing an additional 667,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Illumina by 115.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $109,665,000 after purchasing an additional 614,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

