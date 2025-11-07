Andra AP fonden Purchases 260,300 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

