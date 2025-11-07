Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $194.36.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

