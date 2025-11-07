Andra AP fonden Sells 66,452 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,452 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:VRT opened at $183.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.57. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.