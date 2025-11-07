Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $74,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 69.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,715,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock worth $17,113,398. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVTS. Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.84 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

