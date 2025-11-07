Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.